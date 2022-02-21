China and Russia signed oil and gas deals worth an estimated US$117.5 billion as part of their pledge for closer economic cooperation. Photo: Bloomberg
China and Russia signed oil and gas deals worth an estimated US$117.5 billion as part of their pledge for closer economic cooperation. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

Unequal China-Russia partnership strives for balance against the West

  • Russian reliance on fossil fuels may act as a brake on Moscow hopes that growing trade with China can be a shield against Western sanctions
  • But there are advantages for both sides in strengthening economic cooperation beyond oil and gas deals

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Laura Zhou
Updated: 9:00pm, 21 Feb, 2022

