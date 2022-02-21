Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo speaks at a conference in Jerusalem in October. There has been speculation he is considering a 2024 presidential run. Photo: Getty Images
Taiwan says ‘staunch friend’ Mike Pompeo will visit the island

  • Former US secretary of state will meet Taiwanese president, business and academic leaders during a trip that’s likely to rile Beijing
  • A vocal supporter of Taiwan, its foreign ministry says he made ‘outstanding contributions’ to relations when he was in office

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:30pm, 21 Feb, 2022

