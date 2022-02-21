Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies would be subject to sanctions but did not give further details. Photo: AP
Beijing to impose sanctions on US defence firms Lockheed and Raytheon over arms sales to Taiwan
- Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin says US$100 million deal approved two weeks ago is a serious infringement of sovereignty
- He calls on US government to stop weapons sales to the island and says ‘all necessary measures’ will be taken to safeguard interests
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies would be subject to sanctions but did not give further details. Photo: AP