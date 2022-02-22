China has stopped short of advising its citizens to leave Ukraine. Photo: AFP
High alert warning to China citizens in Ukraine but no leave order as crisis escalates
- Beijing’s embassy in Ukraine has told Chinese residents to stock up on food and water and stay connected in case they need help
- A notice from the mission stopped short of advising people to leave the country but said they should avoid unstable regions
Topic | Ukraine
China has stopped short of advising its citizens to leave Ukraine. Photo: AFP