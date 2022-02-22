China has stopped short of advising its citizens to leave Ukraine. Photo: AFP
China has stopped short of advising its citizens to leave Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine
China /  Diplomacy

High alert warning to China citizens in Ukraine but no leave order as crisis escalates

  • Beijing’s embassy in Ukraine has told Chinese residents to stock up on food and water and stay connected in case they need help
  • A notice from the mission stopped short of advising people to leave the country but said they should avoid unstable regions

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Feb, 2022

