US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about the UKraine situation on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about the UKraine situation on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
China /  Diplomacy

developing | China resists taking sides between Russia and Ukraine despite pressure from US

  • White House confirms US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday about Russia’s aggression
  • China’s envoy to the United Nations Zhang Jun called on all sides to show restraint and avoid any action that escalated the tensions

Topic |   Ukraine
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 1:19pm, 22 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about the UKraine situation on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about the UKraine situation on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE