US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about the UKraine situation on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
developing | China resists taking sides between Russia and Ukraine despite pressure from US
- White House confirms US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday about Russia’s aggression
- China’s envoy to the United Nations Zhang Jun called on all sides to show restraint and avoid any action that escalated the tensions
Topic | Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about the UKraine situation on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters