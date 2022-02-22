A performer (second from right) in a traditional Korean hanbok dress at the Beijing Winter Games opening ceremony sparked a cultural appropriation row. Photo: AP
Winter Olympics: Chinese envoy says ‘irresponsible media and keyboard warriors’ stoked tensions with South Korea
- ‘Some people deliberately added fuel to the flames’ over Games controversies, according to ambassador Xing Haiming
- But he acknowledged that relations between the neighbours had deteriorated in recent years, especially among younger generation
Topic | South Korea
