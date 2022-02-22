China’s Wang Yi, pictured meeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome in October, has accused the US of not keeping its word. Photo: AP
Beijing berates US for ‘trying to include Taiwan in strategy to contain China’

  • Containment is the wrong signal to send if relations are to recover, Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells US’ Antony Blinken during telephone talks
  • Policies have contradicted what Joe Biden promised Xi Jinping during virtual summit, Wang says

Updated: 7:06pm, 22 Feb, 2022

