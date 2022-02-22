China has appointed senior diplomat Xue Bing as its new special envoy for the Horn of Africa, a region that is currently troubled by conflict including in Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia.

Xue has previously worked as China’s ambassador to Papua New Guinea and has experience in Africa, America and Oceania, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

His task will be to work to promote China’s “peaceful development” plan for the region which aims to help countries in the region “achieve long-term stability, development and prosperity,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing in Beijing.

China has appointed senior diplomat Xue Bing as its new special envoy for the Horn of Africa. Photo: Handout