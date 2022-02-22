Russian armoured vehicles on the road in Rostov region. Moscow has ordered more forces into Ukraine’s Donbas for “peacekeeping duties”. Photo: EPA-EFE
US and allies to slap further sanctions on Russia over Ukraine
- The US, EU, Britain and Japan are unveiling a series of penalties with Germany pulling the plug on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline
- Vladimir Putin’s actions triggered wide-scale condemnation but China’s response has been cautious as Beijing keeps the implications for Taiwan in mind
Topic | Ukraine
Russian armoured vehicles on the road in Rostov region. Moscow has ordered more forces into Ukraine’s Donbas for “peacekeeping duties”. Photo: EPA-EFE