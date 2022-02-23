Japan’s ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi added to Japanese foreign ministry representations after a diplomatic employee in Beijing was detained for a few hours. Photo: Kyodo
China must apologise for temporarily detaining embassy employee: Japan

  • Chinese diplomat in Tokyo summoned over Incident which ‘clearly violated’ Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations
  • Japanese foreign ministry says the staff member was on legitimate official business

Kyodo
Updated: 11:16am, 23 Feb, 2022

