Japan’s ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi added to Japanese foreign ministry representations after a diplomatic employee in Beijing was detained for a few hours. Photo: Kyodo
China must apologise for temporarily detaining embassy employee: Japan
- Chinese diplomat in Tokyo summoned over Incident which ‘clearly violated’ Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations
- Japanese foreign ministry says the staff member was on legitimate official business
Topic | China-Japan relations
Japan’s ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi added to Japanese foreign ministry representations after a diplomatic employee in Beijing was detained for a few hours. Photo: Kyodo