The traditional US stance is that it does not support Taiwanese independence. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing may look for positives over US stance on Taiwan
- According to Beijing’s account of a conversation between Antony Blinken and Wang Yi, the US Secretary of State said Washington ‘opposed’ the island’s independence
- Chinese diplomatic analysts say this could be a subtle shift in the US position, which would be seen favourably by Beijing
Topic | US-China relations
