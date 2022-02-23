Russia has sent troops to two areas of Ukraine that it has said it recognises as republics. Photo: EPA-EFE
China says US disrespects nations’ sovereignty after sanctions against Russia for Ukraine troop deployment
- Foreign ministry accuses US of ‘raising tensions, creating panic’ by imposing sanctions after Russia recognised rebel areas in Ukraine and moved troops there
- All sides should resolve the situation through dialogue, spokeswoman Hua Chunying says as she dismisses sanctions as ineffective
Topic | Ukraine
