Ukraine is seeking international support amid growing tension in the Donbas. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine-Russia crisis: foreign embassies seek support on Chinese social media
- Diplomats from all sides are looking to drum up support on platforms such as Weibo
- It is not clear how far different countries are able to sway Chinese opinion, but some posts by embassies have attracted thousands of views and comments
Topic | Ukraine
