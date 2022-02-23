Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE have built the bulk of Africa’s existing telecoms infrastructure. Photo: Bloomberg
South Africa said to be in talks with Huawei unit to settle lawsuit over hiring
- Authorities took the subsidiary to court this month, saying it had not met a requirement for 60 per cent of workers to be locals
- Labour department lawyer says officials met representatives of the company on Monday about a possible out-of-court settlement
Topic | Huawei
