Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE have built the bulk of Africa’s existing telecoms infrastructure. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE have built the bulk of Africa’s existing telecoms infrastructure. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei
China /  Diplomacy

South Africa said to be in talks with Huawei unit to settle lawsuit over hiring

  • Authorities took the subsidiary to court this month, saying it had not met a requirement for 60 per cent of workers to be locals
  • Labour department lawyer says officials met representatives of the company on Monday about a possible out-of-court settlement

Topic |   Huawei
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:26pm, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE have built the bulk of Africa’s existing telecoms infrastructure. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE have built the bulk of Africa’s existing telecoms infrastructure. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE