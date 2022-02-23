Fighting on the frontline between Ukrainian forces and separatists has intensified. Photo: AP
Fighting on the frontline between Ukrainian forces and separatists has intensified. Photo: AP
Ukraine
China /  Diplomacy

China tries to walk tightrope over Ukraine crisis as Beijing looks to balance ties with Russia and concerns over Taiwan

  • Beijing’s opposition to separatist movements risks being undermined by Vladimir Putin’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics
  • One diplomatic analyst said Moscow’s actions were a ‘slap in the face’ for Beijing as it tries to maintain ties with all sides

Topic |   Ukraine
Minnie ChanLawrence Chung
Minnie Chan and Lawrence Chung

Updated: 11:30pm, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Fighting on the frontline between Ukrainian forces and separatists has intensified. Photo: AP
Fighting on the frontline between Ukrainian forces and separatists has intensified. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE