Fighting on the frontline between Ukrainian forces and separatists has intensified. Photo: AP
China tries to walk tightrope over Ukraine crisis as Beijing looks to balance ties with Russia and concerns over Taiwan
- Beijing’s opposition to separatist movements risks being undermined by Vladimir Putin’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics
- One diplomatic analyst said Moscow’s actions were a ‘slap in the face’ for Beijing as it tries to maintain ties with all sides
