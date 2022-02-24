Critics of the China Initiative say it has created a culture of fear that has chilled scientific research in the US. Photo illustration: Reuters
US ending ‘China Initiative’ amid concerns over racial profiling and culture of fear
- The shift represents a move from the ‘myopic’ focus of the Trump-era programme targeting Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft
- The scheme led to expansive investigations of visiting Chinese scholars and professors at US universities over their ties to the Asian superpower
