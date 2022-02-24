Dragon dancers take part in a Lunar New Year celebration in Vancouver, Canada, in this file photo. Canada’s Chinese communities have been targeted for espionage by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, according to a recent court ruling. Photo: Xinhua
Overseas Chinese Affairs Office harms Canada with espionage, court rules

  • A Federal Court judge made the ruling as she rejected the case of a former long-time employee of the OCAO, whose Canadian immigration application was rejected
  • The OCAO had conducted ‘covert action and intelligence gathering’ against overseas Chinese communities, the ruling said

Ian Young
Updated: 5:15am, 24 Feb, 2022

