Dragon dancers take part in a Lunar New Year celebration in Vancouver, Canada, in this file photo. Canada’s Chinese communities have been targeted for espionage by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, according to a recent court ruling. Photo: Xinhua
Overseas Chinese Affairs Office harms Canada with espionage, court rules
- A Federal Court judge made the ruling as she rejected the case of a former long-time employee of the OCAO, whose Canadian immigration application was rejected
- The OCAO had conducted ‘covert action and intelligence gathering’ against overseas Chinese communities, the ruling said
Topic | Chinese overseas
Dragon dancers take part in a Lunar New Year celebration in Vancouver, Canada, in this file photo. Canada’s Chinese communities have been targeted for espionage by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, according to a recent court ruling. Photo: Xinhua