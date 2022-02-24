The Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, left, talks with Chinese ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun before an emergency meeting on the situation between Ukraine and Russia at United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China seeks action to end rising Ukraine crisis as Putin gives order for military operation
- ‘We believe that the door to a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian issue is not completely closed and should not be closed’, says China’s envoy to the UN
- The US, European Union and Nato all condemned Russia while China’s foreign ministry said it was watching the situation closely
Topic | Ukraine
The Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, left, talks with Chinese ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun before an emergency meeting on the situation between Ukraine and Russia at United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE