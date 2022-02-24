One expert at the event warned of the increasing risk of conflict between the two powers. Photo: AP
China must ‘think of strategic bottom line’ in relations with US, expert says
- International relations scholar also calls for Beijing to ‘make effective preparations to firmly take the initiative in times of major crisis and challenge’
- He was speaking at an event in Shanghai marking the 50th anniversary of Richard Nixon’s visit to China
Topic | US-China relations
One expert at the event warned of the increasing risk of conflict between the two powers. Photo: AP