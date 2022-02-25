An undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defence shows a Chinese J-16 jet. Photo: Taiwan Ministry of Defence via AP
With eye on Ukraine invasion, Taiwan warns off Chinese jets in its air defence zone
- Eight Chinese J-16 fighters and one Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft flew over an area to the northeast of the Pratas Islands at the top end of the South China Sea
- Taipei has been warily watching the Ukraine crisis, nervous that Beijing may try to take advantage of Moscow’s actions to make its own move on the island
