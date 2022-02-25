Taiwan’s foreign ministry has condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, saying it violated the United Nations Charter. It declared it would join the West in imposing sanctions on Russia. Photo: SOPA Images
Taiwan sanctions Russia over Ukraine invasion, limits on chip and hi-tech exports expected
- Energy imports and restricted sale of sensitive technology such as semiconductors anticipated to be among island’s measures to punish Moscow
- Taiwan may one day need help from the international community and needs to show it is ‘a giver, not just a taker’, academic says
Topic | Ukraine
Taiwan’s foreign ministry has condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, saying it violated the United Nations Charter. It declared it would join the West in imposing sanctions on Russia. Photo: SOPA Images