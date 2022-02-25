There has been speculation that Beijing may use the opportunity to attack the island, which it regards as its own territory. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese express sympathy for Ukraine but doubt Beijing will use opportunity to attack island

  • Most people on the island do not think there will be an attack from the Chinese mainland while the US and Europe focus on Russia’s invasion
  • The crisis has been widely covered by local media but many doubt it will have much impact on their daily lives

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Feb, 2022

