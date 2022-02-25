Ukrainian soldiers take position under a bridge in Kyiv. Photo: AP
Ukraine
China /  Diplomacy

developing | Ukraine says Russian troops have entered Kyiv as Chinese President Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin crisis should be solved through talks

  • President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russian forces of targeting civilian areas as air strikes hit capital and other major cities
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin that the two countries should resolve the crisis through talks

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 8:16pm, 25 Feb, 2022

