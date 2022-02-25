Ukrainian soldiers take position under a bridge in Kyiv. Photo: AP
developing | Ukraine says Russian troops have entered Kyiv as Chinese President Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin crisis should be solved through talks
- President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russian forces of targeting civilian areas as air strikes hit capital and other major cities
- Chinese President Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin that the two countries should resolve the crisis through talks
Topic | Ukraine
