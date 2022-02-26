China’s former leader Mao Zedong supported some African parties with ideological and military training during their liberation struggles. Photo: Getty Images
China opens party school in Africa to teach its model to continent’s officials
- Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania was built and funded to the tune of US$40 million by the Chinese Communist Party
- African party officials have been learning from Chinese counterparts for decades, but the school could advance Beijing’s ‘party-to-party diplomacy’
