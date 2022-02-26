US officials reportedly told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, shown in 2019 with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, in December about Moscow’s plans to invade Ukraine but shrugged them off. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/dpa
US sought China’s help to avoid Ukraine invasion, but Beijing passed information to Russia, insider says
- In December, US officials shared intelligence with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Ambassador Qin Gang, who discounted the idea of an invasion, a source says
- ‘Our information indicates that China then relayed that information to Russia, noting that the US was attempting to sow division,’ the source adds
Topic | Diplomacy
