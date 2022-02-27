Kyiv residents attend basic weapons-handing and first-aid training organised for civilians by war veterans and volunteers. Photo: AFP
developing | Ukraine invasion: 64 civilians dead in 3 days since Russian incursion, UN says
- ‘Real figures are considerably higher’ because many casualty reports yet to be confirmed, says UN humanitarian office
- Chinese foreign minister slams Western sanctions on Russia and ‘Cold War’ mindset, urges return to dialogue
Topic | Ukraine
