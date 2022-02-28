Richard Nixon and Chinese premier Zhou Enlai pictured during the US president’s 1972 visit to China. Photo: AP
China-US relations: Beijing warned ties will worsen further unless it shifts stance on Ukraine

  • The ongoing Russian invasion cast a shadow over Beijing’s efforts to mark a key diplomatic milestone from Richard Nixon’s 1972 visit to China
  • Senior US officials stay away from event, but former treasury secretary Jacob Lew warns ‘Russian aggression threatens to drive us further apart’

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 28 Feb, 2022

