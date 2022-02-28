Researchers have raised concerns about the terms of a loan to upgrade Entebbe International Airport in Uganda. Photo: Handout
Chinese bank imposes ‘aggressive’ terms over Uganda airport debt
- Researchers say Exim Bank loan terms to upgrade Entebbe airport limits Ugandan government’s autonomy
- All revenue from facility to be held in a joint account with lender, AidData says
Topic | China-Africa relations
Researchers have raised concerns about the terms of a loan to upgrade Entebbe International Airport in Uganda. Photo: Handout