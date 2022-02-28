Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: AP
Ukraine
China /  Diplomacy

China says US sanctions over Ukraine should not affect right to trade with Russia

  • China is opposed to unilateral sanctions with no basis in international law, foreign ministry says
  • ‘Normal trade’ with Russia to continue, spokesman says, while calling for de-escalation in Ukraine

Topic |   Ukraine
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:43pm, 28 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE