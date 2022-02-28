US President Joe Biden is sending a delegation of former defence officials to Taiwan. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden is sending a delegation of former defence officials to Taiwan. Photo: AP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

‘Robust support for Taiwan’: former top US defence officials to visit island amid Russia-Ukraine war

  • Joe Biden sends 5-strong delegation to meet Taiwanese president and defence minister
  • Trip comes as concerns rise that Beijing taking advantage of a distracted West to move against the island

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:44pm, 28 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden is sending a delegation of former defence officials to Taiwan. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden is sending a delegation of former defence officials to Taiwan. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE