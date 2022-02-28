US President Joe Biden is sending a delegation of former defence officials to Taiwan. Photo: AP
‘Robust support for Taiwan’: former top US defence officials to visit island amid Russia-Ukraine war
- Joe Biden sends 5-strong delegation to meet Taiwanese president and defence minister
- Trip comes as concerns rise that Beijing taking advantage of a distracted West to move against the island
Topic | Taiwan
US President Joe Biden is sending a delegation of former defence officials to Taiwan. Photo: AP