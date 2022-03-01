This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28 shows a military convoy along a highway, north of Ivankiv, heading toward Kyiv. Photo: AFP/Maxar Technologies
developing | Ukraine invasion: vast Russian convoy spotted north of Kyiv as Moscow defends war
- Russia faced urgent calls at a UN General Assembly emergency meeting to end its assault on Ukraine
- Ukraine’s president called for a no-fly zone as a 60km Russian army convoy was spotted north of Kyiv
Topic | Ukraine
