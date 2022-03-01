China has refused to condemn Russia since Russian President Vladimir Putin kicked off a military operation against Ukraine last week and reportedly chose not to ‘weigh in’ after the US warned Beijing that Russia was planning a Ukraine invasion, according to a Washington official. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations: confirmed summit expected to cover Ukraine war and sanctions
- EU trade chief says tensions between China and the EU ‘need to be addressed at the highest political level’
- With all eyes on Beijing over Russian invasion, trade committee of European Parliament hears the EU is ‘in a complicated phase of relations with China’
Topic | China-EU relations
