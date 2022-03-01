China’s embassy in Kyiv says it’s receiving over 1,000 calls a day from Chinese nationals wanting to leave Ukraine. Photo: AP
China evacuates more than 1,000 citizens from war-torn Ukraine
- Three groups have reportedly left the country by coach since Monday, starting with hundreds of students
- It comes as a Chinese person was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds on Tuesday, according to state television
