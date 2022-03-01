A view of the square outside the damaged local city hall in Kharkiv after Russian missile strikes. Photo: AFP
developing | Ukraine invasion: Russia accused of war crimes over strikes on Kharkiv as Volodymyr Zelensky says defence of Kyiv is key priority
- Missiles struck the centre of Ukraine’s second biggest city as a 60km column advanced on the capital
- Ukraine’s leader makes emotional plea to European Parliament saying country belongs in EU and is fighting for survival
Topic | Ukraine
