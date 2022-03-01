Michael Mullen, left, former US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is greeted by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at Song Shan Airport in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Photo / Ministry of Foreign Affairs
‘Rock-sold support’: Taiwan hails American delegation as sign of ‘bipartisan consensus’ in US

  • Visit by former military and security officials is a show of ‘commitment from the US for Taiwan’, says island’s foreign ministry
  • Debate swirls over the lack of US ‘boots on the ground’ in Ukraine during Russia’s invasion and potential implications for Taiwan in a cross-strait conflict

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 Mar, 2022

