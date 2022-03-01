White House Indo-Pacific policy coordinator Kurt Campbell says the White House will sustain every element of engagement in the Indo-Pacific. Photo: Reuters
‘US signals resolve on Indo-Pacific, Taiwan’ despite Ukraine war
- US forces able to fight conflicts on two fronts, Chinese analysts say
- Russian invasion likely to ‘intensify US pressure on China’
Topic | US-China relations
