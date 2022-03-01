White House Indo-Pacific policy coordinator Kurt Campbell says the White House will sustain every element of engagement in the Indo-Pacific. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

‘US signals resolve on Indo-Pacific, Taiwan’ despite Ukraine war

  • US forces able to fight conflicts on two fronts, Chinese analysts say
  • Russian invasion likely to ‘intensify US pressure on China’

Topic |   US-China relations
Jun Mai
Jun Mai

Updated: 11:00pm, 1 Mar, 2022

