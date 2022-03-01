Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi appears on a screen as he delivers a speech at the opening of a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, following the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine invasion: China’s foreign minister calls for negotiations with Russia in call with Kyiv counterpart
- Wang Yi tells Dmytro Kuleba that ‘national sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations must be respected’
- Message to Kyiv also denounces strengthening or expanding military blocs
Topic | Ukraine
