The Taipei 101 skyscraper in the Taiwanese capital is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on February 28. Photo: Reuters
The Taipei 101 skyscraper in the Taiwanese capital is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on February 28. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

‘Taiwan stands with Ukraine’: President Tsai pledges month’s pay for relief efforts

  • President Tsai Ing-wen, her vice-president and premier will each donate a month’s salary to support aid work in the stricken nation
  • Taiwan stands with Ukraine, and Taiwan stands with democracy and freedom, says Tsai

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:46pm, 2 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Taipei 101 skyscraper in the Taiwanese capital is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on February 28. Photo: Reuters
The Taipei 101 skyscraper in the Taiwanese capital is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on February 28. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE