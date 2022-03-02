The Taipei 101 skyscraper in the Taiwanese capital is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on February 28. Photo: Reuters
‘Taiwan stands with Ukraine’: President Tsai pledges month’s pay for relief efforts
- President Tsai Ing-wen, her vice-president and premier will each donate a month’s salary to support aid work in the stricken nation
- Taiwan stands with Ukraine, and Taiwan stands with democracy and freedom, says Tsai
Topic | Taiwan
The Taipei 101 skyscraper in the Taiwanese capital is lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on February 28. Photo: Reuters