Residents walk back with supplies amid the debris of battle with Russian forces, on the outskirts of Irpin, Ukraine. Photo: TNS
Ukraine attack by Russia not called ‘invasion’ as China’s state media take cautious line

  • State media adheres to Beijing’s line on calls for restraint and strategic partner Moscow’s security concerns over a growing Nato
  • Some social media users and academics take a more pro-Ukraine stance

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:47pm, 2 Mar, 2022

