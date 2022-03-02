Residents walk back with supplies amid the debris of battle with Russian forces, on the outskirts of Irpin, Ukraine. Photo: TNS
Ukraine attack by Russia not called ‘invasion’ as China’s state media take cautious line
- State media adheres to Beijing’s line on calls for restraint and strategic partner Moscow’s security concerns over a growing Nato
- Some social media users and academics take a more pro-Ukraine stance
Topic | Ukraine
Residents walk back with supplies amid the debris of battle with Russian forces, on the outskirts of Irpin, Ukraine. Photo: TNS