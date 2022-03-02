Former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs Michael Mullen speaks as Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, right, listens during a meeting in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office via AP
Biden delegation assures Taiwan that US stands firm on security commitment on eve of Pompeo visit
- Visit by former top US officials viewed as a pre-emptive diplomatic measure before the outspoken Trump-era secretary of state arrives
- Tsai Ing-wen tells visitors Beijing’s threats continued to rise, whether by cognitive warfare, disinformation or diplomatic means
