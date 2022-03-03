China’s annual legislative meeting will be held in Beijing from Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
How China’s dilemma over Ukraine may loom large at key political gathering
- Beijing is in a difficult position, caught between Russia and the West, but experts say it’s unlikely to condemn the invasion or give full support to Moscow
- The crisis is expected to be among the issues addressed when Foreign Minister Wang Yi gives his annual news conference during the National People’s Congress
Topic | Ukraine
China’s annual legislative meeting will be held in Beijing from Saturday. Photo: Xinhua