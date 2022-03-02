The Kharkiv regional police department building, which Ukraine’s state emergency service said was hit by shelling. Photo: AFP/Ukraine Emergency Ministry Press Service
Ukraine invasion: Russian forces bombard urban centres as war spills into 7th day
- Russian military intensifies shelling and surrounds key cities around the country
- Heavy artillery and air strikes targeted Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol, according to UK defence ministry
