China’s extensive interests in the Horn of Africa include the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway, funded and built by Chinese interests. Photo: Xinhua
China unites with Somalia against growing Taiwanese-Somaliland ties
- Friendship between the two largely unrecognised governments is regarded by Beijing as a threat to its strategic interests in the Horn of Africa
- Somalia’s foreign minister promises Beijing that Mogadishu will resist Taipei’s relationship with breakaway Somaliland
Topic | China-Africa relations
