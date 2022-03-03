Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Beijing on February 4. Photo: AP
China says reports Russia tipped it off about Ukraine attack are ‘purely fake’

  • A senior Russian official reportedly told their Chinese counterpart about the plans, and Beijing asked for a delay until after the Winter Olympics
  • A spokesman from the Chinese foreign ministry rejects the claims and says it is a ‘despicable’ attempt to divert attention and shift blame

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 3 Mar, 2022

