There have been fresh reports that Xi Jinping asked Vladimir Putin to hold off on the Ukraine invasion until after the Beijing Winter Games. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

In fast-changing Europe, rage against Russia fuels suspicion of China

  • Europeans have been galvanised by the Ukraine crisis, and China is not immune from the consequences
  • Even as frustration mounts over China’s rhetorical backing for Russia, EU asks Beijing to help negotiate a ceasefire

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 11:51pm, 3 Mar, 2022

