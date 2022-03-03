China’s embassy in Kyiv has advised Chinese citizens to refrain from displaying any symbols of their nationality. Photo: AP
About half of China’s 6,000 citizens in Ukraine evacuated as safety concerns grow
- Foreign ministry says they are being transferred and evacuated from neighbouring countries ‘in a safe and orderly manner’
- Some Chinese say they have experienced hostility from Ukrainians over Beijing’s stand on the conflict
Topic | Ukraine
China’s embassy in Kyiv has advised Chinese citizens to refrain from displaying any symbols of their nationality. Photo: AP