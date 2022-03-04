Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 4 in Beijing, declaring their nations’ friendship had “no limits”. Photo: Sputnik via AP)
China’s links to Russia leave it exposed as Ukraine attack backfires, experts say
- China scrambles to defend support of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, given Beijing’s long-standing promotion of ‘non-interference in other nations’ internal affairs’
- The backing also threatens years of China’s patient building of global goodwill and economic footprint, including Belt and Road Initiative projects in Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine
