The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised questions about the extent of China’s support for Moscow. Photo: AP
Ukraine invasion: did China known about Putin’s plans, or was Beijing tricked?

  • It remains unclear what Beijing knew and when about Moscow’s plans, but its implied support for the Kremlin is damaging China’s interests
  • Observers are divided but there are growing doubts about the competence of Chinese intelligence gathering and strategic decision-making

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 1:16pm, 5 Mar, 2022

