Ukraine invasion: did China known about Putin’s plans, or was Beijing tricked?
- It remains unclear what Beijing knew and when about Moscow’s plans, but its implied support for the Kremlin is damaging China’s interests
- Observers are divided but there are growing doubts about the competence of Chinese intelligence gathering and strategic decision-making
