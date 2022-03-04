Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), speaks during a press conference via video link in Beijing on Friday. Zhang took questions from media on the agenda of the session and the work of the people’s congresses. Photo: XInhua
‘Two sessions’ 2022: Beijing urges EU not to ‘amplify’ China-Lithuania dispute to avoid affecting ties
- Spokesman for the Chinese legislature Zhang Yesui addresses China-EU relationship and the America Competes Act
- But no mention of the Russia-Ukraine war or, in a break from recent tradition, China’s defence spending
Topic | National People's Congress (NPC)
Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), speaks during a press conference via video link in Beijing on Friday. Zhang took questions from media on the agenda of the session and the work of the people’s congresses. Photo: XInhua