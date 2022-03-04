Fighting in Kharkiv has killed 13 students, including four from China, according to a Ukrainian news site. Photo: AFP
Ukraine crisis: no Chinese students killed in Kharkiv clashes, state-run newspaper reports
- Global Times counters Ukrainian news site claim that 4 Chinese nationals among 13 killed at a dormitory in the country’s second-biggest city
- China under pressure to address the safety of its nationals in the conflict, analyst says
Topic | Ukraine
Fighting in Kharkiv has killed 13 students, including four from China, according to a Ukrainian news site. Photo: AFP